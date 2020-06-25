Global  

Sonu Nigam on Divya Khosla Kumar's post

IndiaTimes Thursday, 25 June 2020
Not one to keep mum against allegations made by Divya Khosla Kumar, Sonu Nigam hit back by sharing her 11.50-minute video on his handle and captioned it saying, "Presentttttting Divyaaaaa Khoslaaaaa Kumaaaaar. I think she forgot to open her comments. Let's help her in that."
 After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.

