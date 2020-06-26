BREAKING: Bipartisan House Vote Passes Police Reform Bill That Bans Chokeholds, Qualified Immunity, and No-Knock Warrants Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The vote comes exactly a month after the killing of George Floyd which sparked protests against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis and extended throughout the world. Since, congressional democrats and republicans have rushed to pass a police reform bill.


