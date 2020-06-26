BREAKING: Bipartisan House Vote Passes Police Reform Bill That Bans Chokeholds, Qualified Immunity, and No-Knock Warrants
Friday, 26 June 2020 () The vote comes exactly a month after the killing of George Floyd which sparked protests against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis and extended throughout the world. Since, congressional democrats and republicans have rushed to pass a police reform bill.
[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed sweeping Democratic police reform bill that is opposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans, in the latest sign that congressional efforts to rein in police misconduct have hit an impasse. Colette Luke has more.