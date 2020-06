Trump Signs Executive Order on Police Reform Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

By Steve Herman



Amid sustained nationwide street protests, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order outlining some police reforms.



