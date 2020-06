Related videos from verified sources Tulsa Police Department Policing Reform: CRT Program



President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at police reform and implementing more co-responder programs across the country. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente looks at the community.. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:40 Published 5 days ago City Council takes first steps towards Cincinnati police policy reform



Cincinnati City council took the first steps Tuesday towards potential police reforms that many in the city have been calling for in the wake of George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:23 Published 6 days ago White House Deputy Assistant to the President Ja'Ron Smith speaks on police reform



7 Action News' Brian Abel spoke one-on-one with White House Deputy Assistant to the President Ja'Ron Smith about the police reform executive order signed by President Trump this week. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 06:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this