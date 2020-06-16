WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones Praises Trump’s Policing Executive Order as ‘A Step in the Right Direction’
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () CNN's *Van Jones* was not impressed by *Donald Trump's* latest speech from the White House, but he did give the president credit for the substance of his executive order on police reform.
Administration officials said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform. The order seeks to improve how police officers treat minorities by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources. According to Reuters, this comes after Trump’s “law and order”...