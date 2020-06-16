Global  

WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones Praises Trump’s Policing Executive Order as ‘A Step in the Right Direction’

Mediaite Tuesday, 16 June 2020
CNN's *Van Jones* was not impressed by *Donald Trump's* latest speech from the White House, but he did give the president credit for the substance of his executive order on police reform.
