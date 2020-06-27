'Like a dream' – The Cure, Foo Fighters, Skunk Anansie, Bastille, Margo Price, Tinie, Fontaines DC, Libertines and more on why Glastonbury is a festival like no other
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () As the fields of Worthy Farm sit empty on what should have been Glastonbury's most celebratory year, Roisin O'Connor speaks to the artists who will never forget the times they performed on sacred ground
Jim is a veteran who fought heroically in World War II. He was wounded in battle three times. After the war, he came to Canada from England and he worked for many years. But he also started the Saint..
Jim is a veteran who fought heroically in World War II. He was wounded in battle three times. After the war, he came to Canada from England and he worked for many years. But he also started the Saint..