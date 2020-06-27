Global  

Ariana Grande shares adorable pictures with Dalton Gomez hours before birthday

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
American singer Ariana Grande shared an insight into how the singer is going to celebarate her quarantine birthday with her furry friends and Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

According to Page Six, the 'Side to Side' singer made her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez Instagram official late Thursday (local...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Ariana Grande Reveals Shortest Haircut

Ariana Grande Reveals Shortest Haircut 00:33

 Ariana Grande's signature Rapunzel-esque ponytail is almost as famous as the star herself. There's a reason that every time she lets her hair down or chooses a different hairstyle, fans are in a state of complete shock. And now, just in time for her birthday, Grande has abandoned her extra-long pony...

