Kanye West’s Ride Or Die Kim Kardashian Uses Stunning Modeling Shot To Spread Motivation: “Manifest It All”
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West‘s wife Kim Kardashian might be taking a page out of Yeezy’s book. Mrs. West went online this week to spread some major motivation and inspiration to her millions of followers. Kim x Dreams Heading into Saturday, Kardashian-West went to Instagram with some words of wisdom and inspiration for her 176 million […]
