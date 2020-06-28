|
Farhan Akhtar calls Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'greatest tragedy'; is enraged at treatment of family
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that *he has died by suicide*, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this