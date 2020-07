‘Evil Dead 2’ was Hicks' first major film role. He continued collaborating with director Raimi in films like ‘Darkman’, ‘Intruder’ and even featured...

'Evil Dead 2' Star Danny Hicks Passed Away Weeks After Revealing Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis The 68-year-old actor, who also made an appearance in 'Spider-Man 2', was reported to have had a fall and been admitted to hospital just days after coming...

AceShowbiz 4 hours ago