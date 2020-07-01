Danny Hicks death: Evil Dead 2 and Darkman actor dies, aged 68 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bruce Campbell paid tribute to horror star who regularly appeared in Sam Raimi films 👓 View full article

