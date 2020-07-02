Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Hugh Downs death: Former Today host and broadcaster dies aged 99
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Hugh Downs death: Former Today host and broadcaster dies aged 99
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
38 minutes ago
)
Famed broadcaster Hugh Downs has died at the age of 99.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Donald Trump
Republican Party
New York City
United States Senate
White House
Beijing
California
Joe Biden
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Ghislaine Maxwell
Epstein
Hugh Downs
4 8 Million
Greece
The FBI
WORTH WATCHING
Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law
Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’
U.S. coronavirus cases hit new record
Donald Trump: We're doing very well in dealing with Covid-19 crisis