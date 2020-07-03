Global  

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur pay last respects to Bollywood's 'masterji'

Mid-Day Friday, 3 July 2020
Saroj Khan, who was earlier hospitalised for breathing problems, breathed her last on July 3, 2020, 01:52 am in Mumbai. The veteran choreographer complained about breathing issues in June. Later, as per the mandate, Saroj Khan's COVID-19 test was done, which came out to be negative.

The choreographer, who was popularly known...
