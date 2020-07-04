Global  

Prince William Says His Own Children Broke The Rules To Play on a Local Playground: 'They See It As A Challenge'

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Prince William chats with a pub owner during a visit to The Rose & Crown Pub in Snettisham, Norfolk, England on Friday afternoon (July 3). The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge chatted with the landlord and other members of the town as they prepare to re-open this weekend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince [...]
