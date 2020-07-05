These writers and directors have given us good content this year! Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

2020 may not have been the best year so far, but the movie and series creators have surely kept us all sane by dishing out some of the best content that we have seen in a while. Here is a look at a list of writer/directors who are behind the cinematic brilliance that we have seen on screen so far.



*Gaurav Shukla-... 2020 may not have been the best year so far, but the movie and series creators have surely kept us all sane by dishing out some of the best content that we have seen in a while. Here is a look at a list of writer/directors who are behind the cinematic brilliance that we have seen on screen so far.*Gaurav Shukla- 👓 View full article

