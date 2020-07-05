Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These writers and directors have given us good content this year!

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
These writers and directors have given us good content this year!2020 may not have been the best year so far, but the movie and series creators have surely kept us all sane by dishing out some of the best content that we have seen in a while. Here is a look at a list of writer/directors who are behind the cinematic brilliance that we have seen on screen so far.

*Gaurav Shukla-...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New-Look Crackle Serves Up Positive Content, Lighter Ads: Guelton [Video]

New-Look Crackle Serves Up Positive Content, Lighter Ads: Guelton

A year after Sony sold a majority stake in its Crackle video service to the company behind Chicken Soup For The Soul, things are looking up. Crackle had struggled to find its place in a world..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:32Published
Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela [Video]

Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela

Advertisers are pushing for greater flexibility from their media partners as effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy pressures them to be more resourceful with their spending. That dynamic..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:40Published
Three Ways Connected TV Ad Fraud Is ‘Swelling’: DoubleVerify’s Ross [Video]

Three Ways Connected TV Ad Fraud Is ‘Swelling’: DoubleVerify’s Ross

By now, ad buyers have become sorely aware of the impact of ad fraud. A study for the ANA last year pegged the problem at $5.8 billion globally. But, even though that is declining on previous years, ad..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Breathe 2, The Family Man: Web shows that are winning over the internet with their incredible stories

Breathe 2, The Family Man: Web shows that are winning over the internet with their incredible stories The first half of the year has already finished, and it wasn't a pleasant one. 2020 may not have been the best year so far, but the movie and series creators...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this