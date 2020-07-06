Global  

Ennio Morricone Has Died

Clash Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Ennio Morricone Has DiedThe film composer was 91 years old...

Legendary film composer *Ennio Morricone* has died.

The composer came to international fame thanks to his association with director Sergio Leone, helping to score the Dollars trilogy.

The Clint Eastwood focussed vehicles flipped the Western genre on its side, soundtracked by Morricone's groundbreaking work.

Incorporating elements of rock guitar for Once Upon A Time In The West, he continually sought to blend technological innovations within an orchestral setting.

Working on more than 150 projects across a 60 year career, Morricone left an indelible impact, re-casting the sound of the West in his own image.

Quentin Tarantino is a fan, and raised Morricone's catalogue to pepper his own 2015 neo-western The Hateful Eight.

Ennio Morricone passed away in Rome over the weekend, following complications from a fall last week.

*News was confirmed* through Associated Press, who received official word from the composer's lawyer, Giorgio Assumma.

Photo *via.*

