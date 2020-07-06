|
Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Baton Being Handed To Florence Pugh in 'Black Widow'
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Black Widow baton is being handed over from Scarlett Johansson to Florence Pugh. In a recent interview with Empire magazine, director Cate Shortland opened up about how the upcoming Marvel movie will serve as a baton passing, of sorts between Natasha and Florence‘s Yelena. “[Kevin Feige] realized that the audience would expect an origin [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this