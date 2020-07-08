|
Director Cate Shortland: Scarlett Johansson will 'hand the baton' to Pugh in 'Black Widow'
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will hand over the baton to actor Florence Pugh in the much-anticipated Marvel Studios movie Black Widow.
According to director Cate Shortland, the prequel, set before the events of 2019 tentpole Avengers: Endgame, will drive a new female storyline ahead. "(Kevin Feige, Marvel boss) realised...
