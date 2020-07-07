NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Joins Beats By Dre Family + Gets Huge LeBron James Shout-Out: “Welcome To The Beats Family!”
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is officially part of the Beats By Dre family. The popular high-end audio technology company has announced the popular race car driver’s addition to its star-studded celebrity partners including LeBron James and Pharrell Williams. Bubba x Beats On Monday, Beats By Dre went to social media to break the massive partnership news. […]
The post NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Joins Beats By Dre Family + Gets Huge LeBron James Shout-Out: “Welcome To The Beats Family!” appeared first on .