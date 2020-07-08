Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi hospitalised due to breathing difficulties

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after she complained of breathing difficulties and severe asthma. The actress, who has appeared in over 500 films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema, was taken to the hospital by her son Krishnakumar.

Jayanthi's COVID-19 report has come back...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest [Video]

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest. The 72-year-old veteran choreographer died late on Thursday night. Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital last month. Khan was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this