Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi hospitalised due to breathing difficulties
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after she complained of breathing difficulties and severe asthma. The actress, who has appeared in over 500 films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema, was taken to the hospital by her son Krishnakumar.
Jayanthi's COVID-19 report has come back...
