Charlize Theron Tore Ligament Filming Stunts for Netflix's 'The Old Guard' & Waited 2 Months to Get Treatment!

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Charlize Theron‘s film The Old Guard hits Netflix on Friday and we dug up an old interview where she revealed what happened during one of the stunts she filmed! “This is so stupid. I did an action movie [The Old Guard] and I tore the ligament off the bone fighting,” Charlize said during a Jimmy [...]
