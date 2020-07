Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mariah Carey is ready to have her memoir moment, darling! The Caution diva unveiled the release date and cover art for her upcoming memoir, called The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on Thursday (July 9). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey The book will be released on September 29, and is now available [...]