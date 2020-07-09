Global  

Park Won-Soon Dead - Mayor of Seoul Found Dead After Going Missing at 64

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Park Won-Soon has died. The 64-year-old mayor of Seoul was found dead on a mountainside within the city, CNN confirmed Thursday (July 9). His body was found on Bukak mountain in the Seongbuk-gu neighborhood, which is close to his official residence in Jongno-gu. The police have not yet revealed how he died due to privacy, [...]
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing 00:32

 The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his...

