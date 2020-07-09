Park Won-Soon Dead - Mayor of Seoul Found Dead After Going Missing at 64 Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Park Won-Soon has died. The 64-year-old mayor of Seoul was found dead on a mountainside within the city, CNN confirmed Thursday (July 9). His body was found on Bukak mountain in the Seongbuk-gu neighborhood, which is close to his official residence in Jongno-gu. The police have not yet revealed how he died due to privacy, [...] 👓 View full article

