Breathe: Into The Shadows Review (Episode 1-4): Not entirely breathless but quite gripping Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Breathe: Into The Shadows (Episode 1-4)

On: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mayank Sharma

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh

Rating:

*



*Spoilers Ahead*



More often than not, films and shows on OTT platforms have asked us this question- How far will you go to save someone you love? The first Breathe did that,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this