Ayanna Pressley Tweets At Betsy DeVos: ‘I Wouldn’t Trust You to Care For a House Plant Let Alone My Child’

Mediaite Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Ayanna Pressley Tweets At Betsy DeVos: ‘I Wouldn’t Trust You to Care For a House Plant Let Alone My Child’Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) had harsh words for Betsy DeVos's push to reopen schools: she wouldn't trust DeVos to care for a house plant, let alone a child.
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Joe Biden Goes After Betsy DeVos

Joe Biden Goes After Betsy DeVos 01:59

 Joe Biden criticized Betsy DeVos after she, along with President Donald Trump, vowed to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

