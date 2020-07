Davidson Jackson RT @Jonteinspain: Royal Family ranked: Surprise royal swoops into most popular slot ABOVE Queen. What a load of nonsense. There are more ci… 44 minutes ago 🎶INFP RT @prince_scarf: Top 3: Her Majesty and the Cambridges👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Royal Family ranked: Surprise royal swoops into most popular slot ABOVE Qu… 2 hours ago Chief Inspector Clouseau RT @mailplus: 'Harry and Meghan we seem to have the bland speeches' Is there a difference between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan? O… 2 hours ago John DeVries Royal Family ranked: Surprise royal swoops into most popular slot ABOVE Queen. What a load of nonsense. There are m… https://t.co/MF0KWqCtiz 3 hours ago Enigmati.ca Prince William, Prince Harry are keeping Zoom chats formal due to security concerns, source claims… https://t.co/Sz0YRlo5R4 5 hours ago GirlyGirl❤ The Duchess of Cambridge was the clear winner, with 35 percent of respondents saying she was their favourite, and e… https://t.co/P6e6p1TRfp 5 hours ago Only the Truth @sebccubus While you are salivating on Prince William in a bathing suit, go buy Harry a new tshirt, other than grey! https://t.co/rHAwuOPt2C 5 hours ago Glitch @PidgeySR Hey Prince Harry from the days of King William of Orange & Culloden! Ride those big hard Ram Ranch cowboy… https://t.co/2AzdJuDqWM 6 hours ago