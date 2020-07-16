Dakota Johnson Trends On Twitter After Fans Unearth Old Interview Where She Hinted At Being Bisexual Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Dakota Johnson is trending on Twitter tonight by fans bringing up an old interview of hers that may or may not confirm the star is bisexual. In an old interview the 30-year-old actress did with Vogue in 2017, she quietly spoke about sexuality and no one really noticed it before now. “I’ve been in a [...] 👓 View full article

