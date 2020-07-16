Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers on Instagram, Prompting Breakup Speculation

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Did Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick break up? Some fans think so. Fans noticed this week that 38-year-old retired racecar driver unfollowed the 36-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram, prompting speculation that they perhaps split up. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Rodgers At the time of this posting, Danica [...]
