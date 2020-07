American race car driver Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers call it quits Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, 36, confirmed that she and National Football League star Aaron Rodgers, 38, have ended their two-year relationship. According to a report in US Weekly, Danica's representative has confirmed in a statement that the couple are "no longer together."



