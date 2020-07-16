Global  
 

SOHH Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
BREAKING: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion After SUV Argument + Attempted ExitCanadian hip-hop star Tory Lanez is reportedly the man responsible for nearly killing Megan Thee Stallion. New reports claim the rap crooner pulled the trigger last weekend inside an SUV with his publicized hip-hop pal. Tory Lanez x Meg Thee Stallion According to new reports, Lanez allegedly is the shooter who caused bullets to go […]

The post BREAKING: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion After SUV Argument + Attempted Exit appeared first on .
