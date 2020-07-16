|
New Megan Thee Stallion Footage Shows Her W/ Bloody Footprints During Tory Lanez Police Encounter
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The Internet is capturing everything. New footage has surfaced online showing additional looks at last Sunday’s Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez run-in with law enforcement following a pool party. Meg Thee Stallion x Bloody On Wednesday, a clip emerged online showing Meg getting confronted by police as she exited an SUV. The footage also […]
