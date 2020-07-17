Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drake & DJ Khaled Team Up for New Songs 'Popstar' & 'Greece' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Drake and DJ Khaled have not one, but two new songs out! The 33-year-old rapper and the 44-year-old DJ just dropped their two new songs titled “Popstar” and “Greece.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake “Popstar” and “Greece” are the two first singles off of DJ Khaled‘s upcoming 12th studio album titled Khaled [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs

DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs 00:42

 DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs Khaled took to Instagram to reveal the news. DJ Khaled, via Instagram Accompanying the announcement, Khaled shared a video of himself with an owl on his shoulder. The owl is on the logo for Drake's OVO Sound record label.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News

Gigi Hadid reveals her adorable baby bump, DJ Khaled and Drake team up for two new tracks that will be on the producer's forthcoming album and Machine Gun Kelly confesses his love for Megan Fox's feet...

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:04Published
DJ Khaled and Drake are dropping 2 new songs [Video]

DJ Khaled and Drake are dropping 2 new songs

DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs. Khaled took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
DJ Khaled and Drake dropping 2 songs [Video]

DJ Khaled and Drake dropping 2 songs

DJ Khaled has confirmed he and Drake, who he has previously teamed up with on numerous tracks, are to release two songs together later this week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

DJ Khaled Keeps His Promise By Dropping Drake’s New Greece + Popstar Songs: “She Can’t Help But Get Attached”

DJ Khaled Keeps His Promise By Dropping Drake’s New Greece + Popstar Songs: “She Can’t Help But Get Attached” We The Best CEO DJ Khaled really kept fans up past midnight to get their hands on some much-needed new 6 God. The hip-hop hitmaker has blessed fans with his...
SOHH


Tweets about this