Drake & DJ Khaled Team Up for New Songs 'Popstar' & 'Greece' - Listen Now!
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Drake and DJ Khaled have not one, but two new songs out! The 33-year-old rapper and the 44-year-old DJ just dropped their two new songs titled “Popstar” and “Greece.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake “Popstar” and “Greece” are the two first singles off of DJ Khaled‘s upcoming 12th studio album titled Khaled [...]
DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs Khaled took to Instagram to reveal the news. DJ Khaled, via Instagram Accompanying the announcement, Khaled shared a video of himself with an owl on his shoulder. The owl is on the logo for Drake's OVO Sound record label.
Gigi Hadid reveals her adorable baby bump, DJ Khaled and Drake team up for two new tracks that will be on the producer's forthcoming album and Machine Gun Kelly confesses his love for Megan Fox's feet...