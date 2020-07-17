Global  
 

Amber Heard 'Visited Regularly' by Elon Musk Late at Night at Johnny Depp’s Home, According to Concierge

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk regularly visited Amber Heard at her ex Johnny Depp‘s Los Angeles penthouse while they were still together, a concierge claimed via written witness statement in court on Friday (July 17). Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, made the statement regarding the 34-year-old actress and the 49-year-old Tesla exec during Johnny‘s [...]
