Amber Heard 'Visited Regularly' by Elon Musk Late at Night at Johnny Depp’s Home, According to Concierge Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Elon Musk regularly visited Amber Heard at her ex Johnny Depp‘s Los Angeles penthouse while they were still together, a concierge claimed via written witness statement in court on Friday (July 17). Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, made the statement regarding the 34-year-old actress and the 49-year-old Tesla exec during Johnny‘s [...] 👓 View full article

