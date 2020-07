Kacey Musgraves Reveals What She Thinks About Estranged Husband Ruston Kelly's New Song Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kacey Musgraves has nothing but good things to say about Ruston Kelly‘s new music. The estranged couple, who announced they were splitting up earlier this month, are very supportive of the others’ music. After releasing his new single “Pressure”, Kacey revealed how she felt about the track. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kacey [...] 👓 View full article