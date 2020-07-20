Dua Lipa Faces Blowback Following Kosovar Albanian Post Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

No, she’s not a Nazi…



*Dua Lipa* posted about the rights of indigenous Kosovar Albanians last night (July 19th) only to receive unwarranted criticism.



The singer was born in London, but her family and heritage are tied to Albania – indeed, she spent part of her childhood in Kosovo.



Last night (July 19th) the singer shared a picture of the Albanian map and its emblem, insisting that Kosovar Albanians are an indigenous people.







au•toch•tho•nous adjective

(of an inhabitant of a place) indigenous rather than descended from migrants or colonists pic.twitter.com/OD9bNmLcZ4



— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 19, 2020



It’s an un-complicated, factual claim, but that didn’t stop the internet from going into overdrive.



Some mistook her claim for a Far Right meme, while others argued with Dua’s statement on the rights of Kosovar Albanians.



It’s a weird muddle, the kind of illogical twists that only social media can provide. Indeed, the insistence that Kosovar Albanians – many of whom are Muslim – are not true Albanians is a claim made by the Far Right; meaning that what Dua is saying consciously contradicts and confronts neo-Nazi propaganda in Central Europe.







This tweet is not hate speech! Dua is debunking the dangerous far-right claims that Albanians are not indigenous people in the Balkans. This same ideology has even been used by Serbia to justify genocide.



Kosovo War: 1M refugees, 11K killed and over 20K raped. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/jAGAp6CGiY



— Team Albanians (@TeamAlbanians) July 19, 2020



