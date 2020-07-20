Aditya Chopra: Paani was not shelved because of Sushant Singh Rajput Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The film Paani was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapur and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, said filmmaker Aditya Chopra, in his recorded statement with the Mumbai Police on Saturday pertaining to the deceased actor's suicide case.



As per the police officers involved in the case, Chopra was... 👓 View full article

