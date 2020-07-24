YouTuber PewDiePie's tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is winning over the internet
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, Swedish YouTube star decided to take a break from the video streaming platform as he was "feeling very tired" as 2019 ended. The YouTuber's year started on a lighter note, but he is all back to entertain the audience. PewDiePie has a large following on YouTube and is famous...
Bollywood bigwig filmakers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recorded contradictory statements with Mumbai Police, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of late actor Sushant..
As the clamour grows for a CBI probe in late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in a turn of event..Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that The Mumbai police is capable of handling..