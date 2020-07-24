Global  
 

YouTuber PewDiePie's tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is winning over the internet

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, Swedish YouTube star decided to take a break from the video streaming platform as he was "feeling very tired" as 2019 ended. The YouTuber's year started on a lighter note, but he is all back to entertain the audience. PewDiePie has a large following on YouTube and is famous...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's family deserves an apology- Swara Bhasker

Sushant Singh Rajput's family deserves an apology- Swara Bhasker 01:02

 Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

