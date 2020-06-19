Global  
 

Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

ContactMusic Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
News video: Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday 01:13

 Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

