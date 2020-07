You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally



Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally Following West's bizarre campaign rally on Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to make some unusual.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian West tried to fly out with a doctor to 'lock him up'



Kanye West has made several claims in a lengthy Twitter rant, including that his wife Kim Kardashian West tried to "fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up" after he cried and said the couple had.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant



Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this