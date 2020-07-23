Kentucky Resident Sen. Rand Paul Calls for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Impeachment Over ‘Disastrous’ Pandemic Response Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Kentucky resident and U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R), who notoriously worked out in the Senate gym and swam in the Senate pool while he was infected with coronavirus, decried New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision-making in response to the pandemic and called for his impeachment. During a conversation on Fox News’ Rundown morning podcast (the relevant portion begins […] Kentucky resident and U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R), who notoriously worked out in the Senate gym and swam in the Senate pool while he was infected with coronavirus, decried New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision-making in response to the pandemic and called for his impeachment. During a conversation on Fox News’ Rundown morning podcast (the relevant portion begins […] 👓 View full article

