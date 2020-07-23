Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kentucky Resident Sen. Rand Paul Calls for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Impeachment Over ‘Disastrous’ Pandemic Response

Mediaite Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Kentucky Resident Sen. Rand Paul Calls for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Impeachment Over ‘Disastrous’ Pandemic ResponseKentucky resident and U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R), who notoriously worked out in the Senate gym and swam in the Senate pool while he was infected with coronavirus, decried New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision-making in response to the pandemic and called for his impeachment. During a conversation on Fox News’ Rundown morning podcast (the relevant portion begins […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing 28:34

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the coronavirus pandemic before jumping on a plane to head to Georgia to discuss the response there.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Suspends Liquor Licenses At 4 Area Establishments Due To Failure To Enforce Social Distancing Rules [Video]

New York Suspends Liquor Licenses At 4 Area Establishments Due To Failure To Enforce Social Distancing Rules

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued another stern warning Tuesday to bars and restaurants. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:56Published
Gov. Cuomo Heads To Georgia To Assist Cities In Coronavirus Response [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Heads To Georgia To Assist Cities In Coronavirus Response

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Savannah, GA Monday to meet with the mayor to help in the city's fight against COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published
'Don't be stupid' -Gov. Cuomo tells partiers [Video]

'Don't be stupid' -Gov. Cuomo tells partiers

"Don't be stupid. That is good advice in life," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told young partiers on Monday. Cuomo said if people continue to violate social distancing orders he might need to roll..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this