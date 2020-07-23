Jack Antonoff Reveals These 2 Songs on Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Are His Favorite They've Done Together
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Jack Antonoff is spilling some key details about Folklore! The 36-year-old singer-songwriter teased fans by pointing out two tracks in particular from Taylor‘s upcoming eighth studio album, which will be released on Friday (July 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “august & my tears ricochet are my favorite things we’ve done [...]
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, ‘folklore,’ at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track. Taylor Swift, via...
On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published