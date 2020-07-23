Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Antonoff Reveals These 2 Songs on Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Are His Favorite They've Done Together

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Jack Antonoff is spilling some key details about Folklore! The 36-year-old singer-songwriter teased fans by pointing out two tracks in particular from Taylor‘s upcoming eighth studio album, which will be released on Friday (July 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “august & my tears ricochet are my favorite things we’ve done [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ 01:23

 Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, ‘folklore,’ at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track. Taylor Swift, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album 'Folklore' Announcement | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album 'Folklore' Announcement | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album 'Folklore' Announcement | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album [Video]

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album [Video]

Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album

Award-winning star Taylor Swift has announced she is set to release a "surprise" album.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

Andres19750446

Andres RT @JustJared: Jack Antonoff reveals these two #Folklore songs are his favorite songs he's done with Taylor Swift! https://t.co/HRvQYGT56L 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jack Antonoff reveals these two #Folklore songs are his favorite songs he's done with Taylor Swift! https://t.co/HRvQYGT56L 1 hour ago