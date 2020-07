Blac Chyna Dismisses Kanye West's Antics as 'Crazy,' Accuses Kris Jenner of Being Racist Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The former fiancee of Rob Kardashian sides with the 'Follow God' rapper after his Twitter meltdown, maintaining that his comments regarding his mother-in-law 'should not be entirely ignored.' πŸ‘“ View full article