'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Talks Quarantining With Her Boyfriend & Co-Star Chase Stokes - Watch! (Video)
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Madelyn Cline is talking quarantine life. The 22-year-old Outer Banks star made an appearance on The Talk Chat Room with host Eve on Thursday (July 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madelyn Cline During her appearance, Madelyn opened up about her relationship with boyfriend and co-star, Chase Stokes. “It’s been fun, it’s really [...]
