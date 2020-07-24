Global  
 

Kayleigh McEnany, During Rant About ‘Cancel Culture,’ Bemoans Cancellation of the Animated Show Paw Patrol (Which Hasn’t Been Canceled)

Mediaite Friday, 24 July 2020
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ranted about cancel culture and calls to defund the police during her briefing on Friday -- bemoaning the cancellation of several TV shows, including animated series Paw Patrol, which was not actually canceled.
