Taylor Swift's Label Didn't Even Know About 'Folklore'
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Taylor Swift worked in such secrecy making Folklore, her own label didn’t even know about it! The National’s Aaron Dessner, who worked with the “Cardigan” singer-songwriter on her surprise record, revealed how it happened in an interview with Pitchfork. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift During the interview, Aaron was asked what [...]
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, ‘folklore,’ at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track. Taylor Swift, via...