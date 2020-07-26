Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift's Label Didn't Even Know About 'Folklore'

Just Jared Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift worked in such secrecy making Folklore, her own label didn’t even know about it! The National’s Aaron Dessner, who worked with the “Cardigan” singer-songwriter on her surprise record, revealed how it happened in an interview with Pitchfork. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift During the interview, Aaron was asked what [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ 01:23

 Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, ‘folklore,’ at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track. Taylor Swift, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album [Video]

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, "Folklore." Critics love the album. Business Insider ""Folklore" might be Swift's best album." "This is a mature, poetic, truly remarkable..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Daily Download: Celebs React To Taylor Swift's Surprise Album 'Folklore' [Video]

Daily Download: Celebs React To Taylor Swift's Surprise Album 'Folklore'

In less than 24 hours, Taylor Swift's new album 'folklore' has already been labelled a "hit", receiving rave reviews from fans, critics, and celebrities.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:16Published
Taylor Swift Shades Scooter Braun On Folklore [Video]

Taylor Swift Shades Scooter Braun On Folklore

Taylor Swift shades Scooter Braun in a new song. Plus - Zayn Malik upsets 1 Direction fans.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift’s Folklore sells over 1.3 million copies in 24 hours, label says

 Taylor Swift’s surprise new album Folklore sold more than 1.3 million copies worldwide within 24 hours of release, her record label said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just Jared

All the curse words Taylor Swift uses on her new album 'folklore'

 Watch out, world: Taylor Swift swears now. Her surprise new album folklore, which dropped at midnight Thursday, East Coast time, with less than a day's...
Mashable


Tweets about this