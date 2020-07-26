Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look: Royce Da 5’9 Reminds Us Why Emmett Louis Till’s Birthday Cannot Go Forgotten – “This Is Racism In Its Truest Form”

SOHH Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Look: Royce Da 5’9 Reminds Us Why Emmett Louis Till’s Birthday Cannot Go Forgotten – “This Is Racism In Its Truest Form”Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 refuses to let the world forget what Emmett Louis Till represents in 2020. The hip-hop veteran went online this weekend to speak on his ruthless death and remind America why the Black Lives Matter movement isn’t just a trending topic. Look and comment below. “Happy Birthday King 👑 Emmett Louis […]

The post Look: Royce Da 5’9 Reminds Us Why Emmett Louis Till’s Birthday Cannot Go Forgotten – “This Is Racism In Its Truest Form” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this