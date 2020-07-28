Prince Harry was in a ‘trance’ after meeting Meghan Markle, was first to say he loves her, book claims
42 minutes ago) Prince Harry became so captivated by American actress Meghan Markle that he didn’t hesitate to drop the L-word just three months into their whirlwind romance.
The first excerpt of royal reporter Omid Scobie and ELLE.com royal contributor Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom was released tonight in The Times. It paints the most intimate picture yet of how hard the Duchess of Sussex tried to fit into the royal family before she and Prince Harry ultimately...
