Tweets about this SheThePeople Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum died on Tuesday at the age of 86. Kumkum’s notable films are Mother India, Naya Da… https://t.co/ZdbvTfHWYH 2 hours ago Vishal RT @ScribeUpma: Yesteryears' actress Kumkum passes away. She was 86 years old. She acted in more than 100 films. Her notable films are Mot… 3 hours ago Bollywood Ki Baten Yesteryears' actress Kumkum expired. She was 86 years old. She acted in more than 100 films. Her notable films are… https://t.co/vkZw3XWltq 4 hours ago Mamta Nagpal Farewell to the great actress #Kumkum , known for her roles in Naya Daur, Mother India, Kohinoor etc . Lost another… https://t.co/p7Pjn37fgj 9 hours ago Prateek RT @cinechittha: Yesteryears' actress #Kumkum expired. She was 86 years old. Her notable films are Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur… 12 hours ago Prateek RT @SheThePeople: Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum died on Tuesday at the age of 86. Kumkum’s notable films are Mother India, Naya Daur, Aa… 12 hours ago Vijay Kumar Mandal Bollywood actress Kumkum has passed away. She was 86 years old. She acted in more than 100 films. Her notable film… https://t.co/4AloH1FnrO 12 hours ago airworldservice Veteran actress of yesteryear’s Kumkum passes away at 86. She acted in classic movies like Mother India and Naya da… https://t.co/KgvmIHTkjG 13 hours ago