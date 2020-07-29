Global  
 

Rihanna Explains Why Fenty Skin Is In Its Lane By Itself Ahead Of Launch: "I Just Wanted The Best Ingredients + Didn't Want It To Cost A Lot"

SOHH Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Rihanna Explains Why Fenty Skin Is In Its Lane By Itself Ahead Of Launch: “I Just Wanted The Best Ingredients + Didn’t Want It To Cost A Lot”Grammy-winning singer Rihanna isn’t here for a quick buck with her Fenty x Skin on the verge of releasing globally. Instead, the Barbados beauty has come forward to dish on the importance of putting out a skincare product line without a massive price tag and works for everyone no matter their skin type. Rihanna’s Fenty […]

