Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: The Roots’ Founding Member Malik B Reportedly Dead At 47

SOHH Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
BREAKING: The Roots’ Founding Member Malik B Reportedly Dead At 47Philadelphia rap group The Roots has suffered a massive and emotional loss. New reports claim founding member Malik B has died at the age of 47. The Roots’ Malik B Passes Away At 47 On Wednesday, reports surfaced about Malik’s shocking death. The buzz initially stemmed from reactions and statements first made on Twitter. The […]

The post BREAKING: The Roots’ Founding Member Malik B Reportedly Dead At 47 appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this